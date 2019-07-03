PSOE-Somos Mojácar pide al Subdelegado que revise la primera decisión de la alcaldesa, “porque podría ser ilegal”

Según los concejales de la oposición, Cano habría intentado “bordear” la legalidad en la retribución de dos de los ediles del PP



Alcaldesa de Mojácar

MOJÁCAR.- Los cinco concejales de la oposición al PP en Mojácar, Manuel Zamora, Carla García, Adèle Land, Rosa Bartolomé y Adrián Martín, han presentado hoy un escrito ante el Subdelegado del Gobierno en Almería, Manuel de la Fuente Arias, para que revise el acuerdo del Equipo de Gobierno que dirige Rosa María Cano (PP), en el que ven una posible ilegalidad.

“El 21 de junio pasado el Equipo de Gobierno municipal fijó las retribuciones de los concejales, entre las que se encuentran dos casos que podrían vulnerar la ley al ser prácticamente iguales las retribuciones a tiempo parcial que las de tiempo completo”, relatan en su escrito.

Y es que el sueldo de estos dos concejales con dedicación parcial sería de 32.550 euros anuales, mientras que un concejal con dedicación exclusiva cobra 33.285 euros. Es decir, que los concejales a tiempo parcial van a recibir el 97,79 por ciento del sueldo de un concejal a tiempo completo, “un claro ejemplo de bordear la ley”.

De esta manera, los dos concejales podrían tener un segundo empleo, al no tener dedicación exclusiva, pero ganando en el Ayuntamiento prácticamente lo mismo que si la tuvieran.

PSOE-Somos Mojácar señala que existe jurisprudencia del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Andalucía que avalaría que casos como éste deben anularse, como ocurrió en el ayuntamiento sevillano de Valenciana de la Concepción, cuando el Equipo de Gobierno intentó fijar una “dedicación parcial” del 90 por ciento de un Teniente de Alcalde, que fue posteriormente declarada ilegal.

“Lo que queremos es que se revise el acuerdo adoptado por los ocho concejales del PP, a fin de que las retribuciones fijadas se ajusten a lo que establecen la legislación y jurisprudencia vigentes”, finalizan.

PSOE-Somos Mojácar has requested the Government's Deputy to review Rosa María Cano's first decision in her new term, "because it could be illegal". According to opposition councillors, Cano has tried to "bend" the legality in the remuneration of two of the PP councillors. The five councillors of the PSOE opposition in Mojácar, Manuel Zamora, Carla García, Adele Land, Rosa Bartolomé and Adrián Martín, today filed a letter to the Government's Deputy in Almería, Manuel de la Fuente Arias, to review the agreement of the Team of Government led by Rosa María Cano (PP), in which they see a possible illegality. "On June 21, the Municipal Government Team set out the retributions of the councillors, including two cases that could violate the law by being virtually the same remuneration for part-time dedication as for full-time, The salaries of these two part-time councillors would be 32,550 euros per year, while a full-time councillor earns 33,285 euros. In effect, part-time councillors will receive 97.79 percent of a full-time councillor's salary, "a clear example of skirting the law." In this way, the two councillors could have a second job, without exclusive dedication in their role as councillor, but being rewarded in the Town Council practically the same as if they did. PSOE-Somos Mojácar points out that there is law of the High Court of Justice of Andalusia that would support cases such as this should be annulled, as happened in the Sevillian town hall of Valenciana de la Concepción, when the Governing Team tried to pay a part time deputy mayor 90 percent of a full time council salary, this was subsequently declared illegal. "What we want is for the agreements adopted by the eight councilors of the PP to be revised, so that the fixed remuneration is in line with what is established by the current legislation and jurisprudence," they conclude.